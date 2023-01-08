The Texans didn’t tank.

In today’s season finale, Houston pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory over Indianapolis and in the process hand the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Bears.

The Texans came out playing hard, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and leading 24-14 late in the third quarter. But the Colts poured it on to take a late lead, and it appeared that Indianapolis would win.

Instead, Texans quarterback Davis Mills engineered a sensational comeback drive, throwing a touchdown pass on fourth-and-20 and then throwing a two-point conversion pass as well to give Houston a 32-31 lead.

Now the Bears will pick first and the Texans will pick second in the draft. Give the Texans credit for playing hard, but the Bears were the real winners.

Texans win stunning comeback, hand Bears first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk