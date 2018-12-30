Texans win AFC South after Deshaun Watson got beat up at a remarkable level

Deshaun Watson survived to play at least one more game.

The Houston Texans had a playoff spot clinched coming into Week 17 and then won the AFC South title with a 20-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson was sacked a lot, but that’s nothing new.

Watson was sacked six times on Sunday, bringing the season total to a staggering 62 sacks. According to Pro Football Talk that’s the first time since Jon Kitna in 2006 that a quarterback was sacked 60 times in a season. Usually quarterbacks sacked that often don’t last long enough to reach 60 sacks.

It’s not surprising but it’s rare for a team to have much success with its quarterback being sacked that often. James Palmer of NFL Network said the only other quarterback in the Super Bowl era to be sacked 62 times and make the playoffs was Ken O’Brien of the New York Jets in 1985. He was also sacked 62 times. Randall Cunningham came close with 60 sacks in 1992. Sacks weren’t an official stat until 1982.

While Watson has had a remarkable season in many ways, he probably doesn’t get enough credit for his toughness. He was coming back from an ACL injury, the second of his football career. He started all season behind a bad offensive line that didn’t do a great job protecting him, and still won a division title. On Sunday, when the Texans needed a win to clinch a division title, Watson also ran 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The reward? A game during wild-card weekend next week, and surely some more hits. If he’s lucky, the Texans will move on and he can get sacked some more.

Deshaun Watson was sacked six times, but the Texans beat the Jaguars to win the AFC South. (AP

