Texans willing to listen to Deshaun Watson trade offers

The Houston Texans reportedly have been listening to trade offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston's asking price for Watson remains "high," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, with the team expecting to net back at least three first-rounds picks -- if not more -- from the trade.

Watson showed up to training camp this weekend despite having 22 civil lawsuits against him unresolved.

Watson's cases remain pending, and the criminal investigation sparked by some of those same complaints has not yet been closed.

The quarterback has not been placed on paid leave yet. He requested a trade from the team earlier this offseason.

Watson signed a 4-year contract for $156 million in the fall of 2020.

Watson trade rumors this offseason have included possible NFL destinations like the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings.