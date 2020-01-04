Texans receiver Will Fuller ruled out of wild-card game against Bills

The Houston Texans will have to topple the Buffalo Bills without a key offensive player. Wide receiver Will Fuller has been ruled out for the wild-card game due to a groin injury.

The move comes as a surprise, as the 25-year-old Fuller was able to put in limited practice throughout the week. As game day approached, however, Fuller couldn’t bounce back enough to take part in the contest.

Fuller was limited to 11 games this season due to various injuries. He caught 49 passes for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The loss of Fuller could prove significant, as Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has significantly better numbers when Fuller is in the lineup.





Here are Watson’s with (on the left) and w/o (on the right) Fuller. Big drops in yards, YPA and touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/GUe2UnfyyW — John Paulsen (@4for4_John) January 4, 2020

It doesn’t help that Watson will be going up against a tough Bills defense. The Bills had the 5th best pass defense in football, according to Football Outsiders.

