Texans take wild overtime win over Bills

It was the best of games, it was the worst of games.

The Texans and Bills played a wild, crazy, insane, spectacular mess of a game today in Houston, with the Texans finally coming out on top after Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made the play to set up the game-winning field goal.

In an instant, Watson was sandwiched between two Bills players. In the next instant, Watson had escaped both of them and thrown the ball to running back Taiwan Jones, who raced 34 yards, setting up an easy game-winning field goal. And that was how the Texans earned a hard-fought 22-19 overtime victory against the Bills.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bills, who jumped out to a 16-0 lead only to collapse late in the second half, fall behind 19-16, and then somehow manage to get back in field goal range and send the game into overtime.

Watson earned the first playoff win of his career, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen made some great plays of his own but also made some big mistakes. It was a crazy one that shined a bright spotlight on these two young quarterbacks, and one that allowed the Texans to advance to the next round of the playoffs.