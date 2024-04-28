Texans wide receiver Dell injured in nightclub shooting

Dell was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft [Getty Images]

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot on Saturday night and suffered minor injuries, his team have announced.

The 24-year-old NFL player was treated in hospital for his injuries and has already been released.

The incident happened in a nightclub in Sanford, Florida, with local media reporting he was caught in the crossfire of an altercation that did not involve him.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting last night,” the Texans said in a statement.

“He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits.

"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate."

Dell was one of 10 people hurt in the incident but none suffered serious injuries. Police said a 16-year-old had been arrested and charged with attempted homicide.

Dell's impressive rookie year was ended by a broken leg in December but he has been in training for the coming season, which begins in September.