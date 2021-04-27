Texans were expected to trade Deshaun Watson before draft, and Bears were interested

The Chicago Bears have been desperate to fix the quarterback position this offseason, as evidenced by their interest in pretty much every quarterback trade this offseason.

Chicago even made the Seattle Seahawks an offer for Russell Wilson — three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two players — but the Seahawks decided against it.

Before rumors about a possible Wilson-to-the-Bears trade, it was Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson that had everyone talking. Watson, unhappy with the Texans franchise, asked to be traded in what was a whirlwind of a situation.

Houston continuously shot down any trade offers from teams, including the Bears, as they remained hopeful that Watson would be their franchise quarterback. Well, it sounds like that hope had an expiration date.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans were expected to allow Watson to seek a trade elsewhere this week ahead of the NFL draft. Of course, that was before the 22 allegations of sexual harassment and assault that has since diminished his trade value.

The Bears were one of eight teams expected to put together a huge trade package for Watson, along with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Washington Football Team, in what would’ve been a massive bidding war.

The Texans’ plan was to get the most serious teams into a bidding war before general manager Nick Caserio — with Cal McNair’s approval — accepted the best offer that, ideally, would have included at least three first-round picks, two second-round picks and a defensive starter.

Again, that was before the allegations against Watson, which has no teams willing to trade for him before the situation is resolved. It doesn’t help that a good portion of those eight teams have already resolved — or will likely resolve in the NFL draft — the quarterback position, which would further diminish Watson’s trade value.

We’ll see how the Bears ultimately decide to address the quarterback situation heading into the draft, where trading up remains a possibility. Especially if someone like Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance falls outside the top five.

