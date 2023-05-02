Texans welcome C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz discusses Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and EDGE Will Anderson.
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz discusses Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and EDGE Will Anderson.
Here's how the Texans fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 3 is under way from Kansas City.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a special NFL draft edition of his Care/Don't Care column!
The founder of the cognition testing company has since said reports of the potential top 5 pick's results are "not true."
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Who will be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft?
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
Here are the inner-workings of how the NBA Replay Center breaks down some of the most important plays of the league's most important games.
The dust from the 2023 NFL Draft has settled. It's time to look toward the future, with our first batch of fantasy football draft rankings!
Bijan Robinson made a fun choice for his jersey number with the Falcons.
The stench of Dan Snyder no longer plaguing the Washington Commanders has apparently been very good for business.
This contract keeps Love with the Packers through 2024.