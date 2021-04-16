Texans to weigh all options should they move up in the draft

Coty Davis
·2 min read
If not for the trade that acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and former wide receiver Kenny Stills, the Houston Texans would have been picking No. 3 in this year’s NFL Draft.

Unless there is a significant trade involving disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans’ first selection will come with the 67th overall pick in the third round. And for a team looking to begin a rebuild after a 4-12 season, missing out on the first 66 prospects is not an ideal situation.

The Texans can look to trade up in an attempt to improve their draft position, but not before weighing all of their options.

“When you look at the draft in general, there is a multitude of strategies that you can employ base on resource allocations,” first-year general manager Nick Caserio said during his pre-draft press conference Friday via Zoom. “A part of our draft preparation is to look at different scenarios and see how far we can move up [with] the resources we currently have in place.”

In total, the Texans are entering the 2021 NFL Draft with eight selections. The sixth round will be the Texans’ most active with picks No. 195th, No. 203 and No. 212.

“The most important thing is to always be prepared whenever you are scheduled to pick,” Caserio said. “If there is an opportunity to move up or down, we will be flexible and open-minded — making best use of the resources that we have. You try to weigh everything and make a good decision whenever you have to pick.”

In August 2019, the Texans obtained Tunsil, Stills and a fourth-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, Johnson Bademosi and Julien Davenport.

The San Francisco 49ers now own the No. 3 pick after a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins in March.

    Former Bellator light heavyweight champion and no. 2 ranked Bellator light heavyweight Phil Davis spoke with the media ahead of his main event bout at Bellator 257 against reigning champion Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight belt. The main event will also serve as one of the quarterfinal bouts for the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. Along with this fight being for the light heavyweight championship in addition to carrying implications for the light heavyweight grand prix, this will also be Nemkov and Davis’ second time competing against one another. The first time they fought was in 2018 when Nemkov took a split decision victory over Davis in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Davis would have to defeat two more opponents if he beats Nemkov at Bellator 257, “Mr. Wonderful” believes his toughest opponent in this grand prix is the foe currently in front of him. “Honestly it’s sort of cliche but I wanna say Nemkov. I think he’s the champion for a reason. He’s a tough cat and he’s the guy to beat,” Davis said. “I want to have the light heavyweight belt. Then after that, clean up the rest of the tournament.” Davis said he does not know what to expect in his rematch with Nemkov, but the former Bellator light heavyweight champion guaranteed fireworks. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “It is gonna be crazy, I promise you that. Right now I know Nemkov-- you know when you skate by with a win,” Davis said in reference to their first fight. “This time he’s coming to make a statement that he’s the rightful champion, and I am coming to say ‘No you not’, and so it’s definitely gonna be a very aggressive and exciting fight.” “Mr. Wonderful” then reflected on his loss to Nemkov and expanded on how a victory would provide Davis with an element of poetic justice. “I never wish I would lose,” Davis said. “But at the same time I do feel like it adds a little bit more theatrics to this moment and how sweet it will be to win the belt back from a very close decision in such an amazing light heavyweight tournament.” With a victory over Nemkov, Bellator’s no. 8 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter would face the winner of Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero in the semi-finals of the grand prix.