What do you make of Texans Week 18 win vs. Colts? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" share their thoughts of the Houston Texans Week 18 win vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Here's a look at the snap count and playing time from the Philadelphia Eagles' 22-16 win over the New York Giants in Week 18
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
#Bills' Nyheim Hines: 'Felt like Damar Hamlin was out there with us'on kickoff touchdowns:
The Houston Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith after finishing the season 3-13-1.
David Montgomery was emotional considering Sunday could've been his last game as a Chicago Bears running back.
As Georgia and TCU take the field tonight in the National Championship, here are some top prospects to keep an eye on for the Bears in 2023.
Here are the 5 highest-graded #Raiders in Week 18
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
After another home loss to end a season, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants to take time away and contemplate his football future.
Green Bay Packers fans react to the team's 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Lambeau Field.
The Packers will play the NFC South and AFC West in 2023, plus a few games against other third-place finishers in 2022. Here are the opponents on next year's schedule.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.