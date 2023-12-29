Texans Week 17 injury report: C.J. Stroud fully participated, Will Anderson still absent

The Houston Texans are getting a little healthier ahead of Week 17.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is officially back at practice after he missed the past two weeks with a concussion, while a few others returned as limited participants.

However, a few key players are still absent before the Texans take on the Tennessee Titans in a key AFC South matchup.

Here is the full Week 17 injury report after Thursday’s practice.

DE Will Anderson (ankle) – did not practice

DT Maliek Collins (hip) – did not practice

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) – did not practice

CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand) – did not practice

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle) – did not practice

OG Shaq Mason (calf) – limited

WR Noah Brown (knee) – limited

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - limited

MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle) – limited

WR Nico Collins (calf) – full practice

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) – full practice

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) – full practice

