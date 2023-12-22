Texans Week 16 injury report: LBs Will Anderson Jr., Blake Cashman still not practicing

The Houston Texans’ injury situation didn’t improve much this week.

While wideout Nico Collins (calf) returned to practice in a limited capacity, starting linebackers Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring) did not. Neither Anderson nor Cashman are expected to play, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t return to practice again with a concussion. He is also reportedly not expected to clear the protocol in time to play against the Cleveland Browns this week.

Offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil (knee), Shaq Mason (calf) and George Fant (hip) all practice. Tunsil and Fant were full participants while Mason was a limited participant.

The full injury report can be found here.

