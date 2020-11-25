Texans Week 12 injury designations: Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills ruled OUT

Erik Schlitt
·1 min read

The Detroit Lions (4-6) Week 12 opponent, the Houston Texans (3-7), have released their injury designations ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game.

Here’s a look at the Texans’ full injury designations list.

Injury status

Player

Position

Injury

Designation

Josh McCown

QB

Illness

OUT

Cullen Gillaspia

FB

Back

OUT

Randall Cobb

WR (starter)

Toe

Placed on IR

Kenny Stills

WR

Quad

OUT

P.J. Hall

DT (starter)

Knee/Shoulder

OUT

Laremy Tunsil

LT (starter)

Illness

No Designation

Senio Kelemete

LG

Concussion

No Designation

Bryan Anger

P (starter)

Quad

Questionable

Cobb has made a career of beating up on the Lions and Stills’ speed would have surely given the Lions issues, so Detroit catches a break with the two of them missing this game. Unfortunately, the Texans still feature solid wide receiver options, including starters Brandon Cooks and Will Fuller, as well as Keke Coutee, who will likely take over Cobb’s spot.

Tunsil missed last week’s game and Roderick Johnson filled in admirably for him. Tunsil looks ready to go with no injury designation, but if for some reason his illness pops back up again, they have a capable replacement at the ready.

Anger punted through a Quad injury last week and he is expected to play.

