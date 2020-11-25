Texans Week 12 injury designations: Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills ruled OUT
The Detroit Lions (4-6) Week 12 opponent, the Houston Texans (3-7), have released their injury designations ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game.
Here’s a look at the Texans’ full injury designations list.
Injury status
Player
Position
Injury
Designation
Josh McCown
QB
Illness
OUT
Cullen Gillaspia
FB
Back
OUT
Randall Cobb
WR (starter)
Toe
Placed on IR
Kenny Stills
WR
Quad
OUT
P.J. Hall
DT (starter)
Knee/Shoulder
OUT
Laremy Tunsil
LT (starter)
Illness
No Designation
Senio Kelemete
LG
Concussion
No Designation
Bryan Anger
P (starter)
Quad
Questionable
Cobb has made a career of beating up on the Lions and Stills’ speed would have surely given the Lions issues, so Detroit catches a break with the two of them missing this game. Unfortunately, the Texans still feature solid wide receiver options, including starters Brandon Cooks and Will Fuller, as well as Keke Coutee, who will likely take over Cobb’s spot.
Tunsil missed last week’s game and Roderick Johnson filled in admirably for him. Tunsil looks ready to go with no injury designation, but if for some reason his illness pops back up again, they have a capable replacement at the ready.
Anger punted through a Quad injury last week and he is expected to play.