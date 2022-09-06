Texans want to establish defensive identity early against the Colts

The Houston Texans wrapped up their first practice in preparation for their regular season opener against a divisional foe, Indianapolis Colts, on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

One player told the media that he was “Ready for some football.”

“I am excited, ready to hit somebody else that matters this time,” said defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard. “We owe them (Colts) one, so it is just a matter of focusing on us and dominating the game plan.”

That one that Greenard is speaking of is the two losses that the Texans suffered to the Colts last year, losing both games by a combined score of 62-3. Indianapolis used a run-heavy offense to dominate the Texans as running back Jonathan Taylor, who ended the season as the NFL leading rusher, had a combined 298 yards rushing and four touchdowns in both victories.

“He is a great back,” Greenard said about Taylor. “Balance, maturity, and I.Q. level. He has a balance of everything. So, we know we have our work cut out for us. All we have to do is stop the run and they will come to us.”

The Texans want to get off to a good start by winning their first game of the season, but they also know that any victory in the AFC South gets them closer to making it back to the playoffs. Getting it against the Colts would be even better since they were obliterated in the two games played last season.

“It boils down to us,” Greenard said about facing the Colts offense that includes veteran quarterback Matt Ryan who the Atlanta Falcons traded in the offseason. “Their game plan is not going to change. They are who they are. We have to make sure that we set the tone and show everybody else our identity on defense. A lot of plays last year we beat ourselves and it ended up as a domino effect down the road and didn’t end up well for us.”

“Last year and the year before that in totality was not good enough. I think everybody understands what the standard is and what we are trying to get to and that was not it last year. Overall, we have some work to do, but we are going to be ready.”

