An experienced running back is hitting the waiver wire.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are cutting Phillip Lindsay on Tuesday.

Lindsay has appeared in all 10 games for the Texans this season but has not been particularly productive. He has 130 yards on 50 carries and three receptions for 37 yards. He’s recorded a pair of touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Lindsay signed with Houston after Denver rescinded a restricted free agent tender in March. An undrafted player out of Colorado, Lindsay made the Pro Bowl as a rookie when he rushed for 1,037 yards and caught 35 passes for 241 yards, accounting for 10 total touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,011 yards in 2019, but appeared in just 11 games in 2020 and rushed for 502 yards.

Lindsay is subject to waivers but if he goes unclaimed will become a free agent.

Texans waiving Phillip Lindsay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk