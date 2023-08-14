Texans waive WR Victor Bolden

Wide receiver Victor Bolden's stay with the Texans turned out to be a very brief one.

Bolden signed with the team on Sunday, but the Texans announced that they waived Bolden on Monday.

Bolden played for the 49ers, Bills, and Lions after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He moved on to play for Birmingham in the USFL in 2022 and was named the MVP of that league's championship game, but stints with the Cardinals and Broncos didn't work out any better than his time in Houston.

Bolden caught one pass for 10 yards while with the 49ers. He has also returned punts and kickoffs during his 15 NFL appearances.