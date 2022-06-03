Texans waive Texas A&M OL Carson Green

The Houston Texans have waived Texas A&M offensive lineman Carson Green.

Houston re-signed Green on March 11. The former Southlake Carroll Dragon has been part of the Texans’ bottom part of the roster since they signed him as a priority free agent following the 2021 NFL draft.

Green played his high school ball for Southlake Carroll in north Texas. At Texas A&M, Green started 40 of his 48 games played for the Aggies as a tackle with most of those starts as a right tackle.

Green was signed after the 2021 NFL draft alongside fellow Aggie Ryan McCollum. The Texans have a former Texas A&M teammate of Green’s on the roster in first-round pick Kenyon Green.