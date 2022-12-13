Texans waive RB Eno Benjamin, re-sign Gerrid Doaks

Mark Lane
The Houston Texans are shuffling their running backs ahead of their Week 15 encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans waived running back Eno Benjamin. The former Arizona Cardinals 2020 seventh-round pick was active in two games for Houston, carrying three times for a yards among his 12 offensive snaps with the Texans.

Houston re-signed running back Gerrid Doaks, who previously was on the team’s practice squad. The Texans initially picked up Doaks on Sept. 7 after the Miami Dolphins released him as part of their cut to a 53-man roster at the end of preseason. Houston released Doaks from their practice squad on Nov. 16.

