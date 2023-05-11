Texans waive QB E.J. Perry

The Houston Texans have seen enough.

The Texans waived quarterback E.J. Perry Thursday.

Houston signed Perry on March 8 off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Brown product went undrafted in 2022 and spent the majority of training camp and preseason with the Jaguars. At the start of the regular season, Perry made the Jaguars’ practice squad and spent the entire season there. At the end of the Jaguars’ season, Perry signed a reserve/future contract with Jacksonville.

The move comes as the Texans prepare for rookie minicamp May 12-13 with No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud working his way into the offense. Houston still has Case Keenum and Davis Mills on the roster.

