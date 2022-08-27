Texans waive kicker Matt Ammendola

One sign that may indicate Ka’imi Fairbairn will be ready to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11 is the other kicker is gone.

The Houston Texans waived Matt Ammendola on Saturday. The former New York Jets kicker was on the 80-man roster as the Texans needed a specialist to get through the preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium.

Ammendola went 2-2 on extra points for Houston in the 17-0 win, but went 1-2 on field goals. Ammendola hit a 45-yarder with 2:02 to go in the third quarter, but missed wide left on a 31-yarder with 12:59 to go in the game.

Fairbairn missed the contest with what has been deemed a short-term injury.

