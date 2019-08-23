Texans waive Johnny Dwight

The Texans parted ways with a rookie defensive lineman on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived Johnny Dwight off their 90-man roster. There was no word of a new addition to the team.

Dwight signed with the Texans after going undrafted in April. He had 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 17 games for Alabama over the last two seasons.

Dwight had three tackles in Houston’s first preseason game of the summer, but missed time with an injury recently and didn’t play against the Lions last week.

With Dwight off the roster, the Texans now have 11 defensive linemen on hand.