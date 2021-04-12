Texans waive G Beau Benzschawel, WR Steven Mitchell

The Houston Texans have waived two players as they continue to trim their roster with the NFL draft approaching at the end of April.

The Texans announced Monday they have waived guard Beau Benzschawel and receiver Steven Mitchell.

Benzschawel was active for one game in the 2020 season for the Texans. In the Week 17 finale at NRG Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 3, Benzschawel played a total of seven special teams snaps as the Texans lost 41-38 to the Titans.

Mitchell saw more playing time throughout his tenure with Houston from 2018-20 with last year being his most productive season to date. In 2020, Mitchell caught five passes for 60 yards through six games, one of which he started. He played 84 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.

Former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, who was fired on Oct. 5, 2020, liked Mitchell.

“Stevie’s got a great opportunity to come out, to be on the field and to make plays,” O’Brien told reporters on Aug. 18, 2020. “He’s really doing a good job of taking advantage of those opportunities with some big catches. Again, starting to build the trust between the wide receiver and the quarterback. So far in camp Stevie is doing a good job of capitalizing on those opportunities.”

Mitchell was due $1,525,000 in 2021, and Benzschawel was due $1,675,000 in 2021.