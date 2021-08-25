Texans waive DT Auzoyah Alufohai, C Drake Jackson

The Houston Texans continue to trim down their roster as they gear up for the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

The team announced Tuesday evening they had placed second-year defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai on waivers along with undrafted free agent center Drake Jackson.

Alufohai went undrafted in 2020 out of West Georgia. The 6-4, 320-pound defensive tackle played in three games last season and collected one tackle.

Jackson was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions in the middle of August, and he saw seven snaps at center against the Dallas Cowboys in Houston’s 20-14 preseason win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.