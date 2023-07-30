Texans waive Amari Rodgers

Houston has moved on from one of its receivers.

The Texans waived Amari Rodgers, the team announced on Sunday.

A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Rodgers joined Houston midway through the 2022 season when the club claimed him off waivers. He caught 12 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown in six games.

Green Bay drafted Rodgers at No. 85 overall and he appeared in 26 games with one start before he was waived. He caught eight passes for 95 yards with Green Bay. He also averaged 7.6 yards on 40 punt returns and 28.9 yards on 34 kick returns.

Rodgers will now hit the waiver wire where a team may take a flyer on the former third-round pick.

Additionally, Houston activated defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and cornerback Kendall Sheffield off of the physically unable to perform list.