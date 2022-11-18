Texans vs. Washington injury report: CB Derek Stingley out

The Houston Texans will be without one of their rookie studs when they take on Washington in Week 11 at NRG Stadium.

Cornerback Derek Stingley was ruled out with a hamstring injury after not practicing Friday. The No. 3 overall pick from LSU was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday and remained that way for the rest of the week.

Defensive end Rasheem Green (illness) was downgraded to a non-participant and was given a questionable designation.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt was declared out with a hamstring injury.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), receiver Nico Collins (groin), receiver Brandin Cooks (hip/wrist), guard Kenyon Green (shoulder), linebacker Christian Kirksey (neck), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin), and running back Dare Ogunbowale (foot) were not given an injury designation for Sunday and were all full participants in Friday’s practice.

For Washington, linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (neck), and tight end Armani Rogers (knee/ankle) were declared out.

Cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring), and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) were all declared questionable for the game.

