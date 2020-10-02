Texans vs. Vikings Week 4 injury report: WR Will Fuller a full participant

The Houston Texans announced their final injury report for their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Receiver Will Fuller, who was limited on Thursday with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He also received no injury designation for the game.

The only Texans who did receive designations were fullback Cullen Gillaspia (concussion) and inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), who were also limited participants in practice.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (groin), defensive end P.J. Hall (groin), running back Duke Johnson (hamstring), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (illness), and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) were also full participants in practice.

The Vikings declared cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) out. Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) was listed as doubtful. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ribs) and OT Olisaemeka Udoh (finger) were full participants in practice and received no game time designations.