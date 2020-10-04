Texans vs. Vikings Week 4 inactives: WR Keke Coutee not active

The Houston Texans announced their inactives for the Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings, and receiver Keke Coutee was among them.

Receiver Will Fuller had been on the injury report with a hamstring injury, but he is ready to go.

Joining Coutee as healthy scratches were cornerback Cornell Armstrong and rookie offensive tackle Charlie Heck.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (concussion) and inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) were also declared inactive.

For the Vikings, cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh (finger), defensive tackle James Lynch, receiver Tajae Sharpe, and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough were declared inactive.