Texans vs. Vikings Thursday injury report: RB Duke Johnson a full participant

The Houston Texans released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 4 game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Running back Duke Johnson (ankle) was a full participant for the first time since Week 1. After seven consecutive practices as a limited participant, Johnson had his first full practice since Sept. 8.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (groin), receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (concussion), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (groin), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (illness), inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) were limited participants in practice.

Houston had no players who were held out of practice.

For the Vikings, cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) did not participate.

Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), cornerback Cameron Dantzler (rib), and tackle Olisaemeka Udoh (finger) were limited in practice.

Minnesota had no injured players who were full participants in practice.