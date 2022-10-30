Texans vs. Titans Week 8 live blog: Malik Willis debuts

The Houston Texans are at a crossroads in their season. With a 1-4-1 record, a win means they are still alive. After all, even though Houston is horrendous so far, they do have a 1-0-1 record in the AFC South. A win over the Tennessee Titans and a 2-0-1 might be helpful towards making a playoff push.

A loss sends Houston to 1-5-1 and starts the conversation for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Texans may have a decent shot at keeping their slim postseason prospects alive as the Titans turn to rookie quarterback Malik Willis to fill in for Ryan Tannehill.

Follow this blog for live updates from NRG Stadium.

First quarter

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire