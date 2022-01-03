Texans vs. Titans Week 18 set for early game time slot

The NFL has released its full schedule for Week 18, including the kickoff time for the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans rematch.

The Texans’ season ends Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time against the Titans at NRG Stadium.

Tennessee currently has possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, they have not officially clinched home-field advantage. If they lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, the Titans will be the No. 2 seed and have to play in the wild-card round, a total of three AFC games should they reach Super Bowl LVI.

The Texans could see the Titans’ backups if the Chiefs lose to the Denver Broncos in Week 18 on Saturday.