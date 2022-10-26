Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice

The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.

Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.

Guards Kenyon Green (shoulder) and Justin McCray (hand) were limited participants in practice.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice for the Titans as he was listed with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons similarly did not participate with an ankle injury.

For more information on Tennessee’s injury report, check out the Titans Wire.

