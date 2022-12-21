Texans vs. Titans Tuesday injury report: Estimation of walkthrough

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans each held a walkthrough as they gear up for their Week 16 showdown Sunday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.

The Texans listed left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness), defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness), wideout Nico Collins (foot), and guard Kenyon Green (ankle) as non-participants.

Houston listed receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), guard Justin McCray (hamstring), and receiver Chris Moore (foot) as limited.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (elbow) and cornerback Steven Nelson (foot/knee) were listed as full participants.

For the Titans, center Ben Jones (concussion) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) were listed as non-participants. Running back Derrick Henry (not injury related) was limited.

