Texans vs. Titans: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 11

The Houston Texans are 1-8 and coming out of their bye week. With the week off, they have had a chance to evaluate what they do well and scrap what has not worked for them.

Execution issues from penalties to turnovers have been the Texans’ undoing through the first nine games. If they hope to knock off the 8-2 Tennessee Titans and pull back the curtain to expose them to the rest of the NFL just how vulnerable they are without Derrick Henry, they will need to play a perfect game.

“Stay ahead of the chains,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “Stay in third-and-manageable, obviously, and executing the red zone. That’s definitely key to our success this weekend.”

To get ready for the 11th week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans — Sunday, Nov. 21, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Andrew Catalon & James Lofton]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Forecast: Light rain, 56 degrees, 10 mph wind

Referee: Tony Corrente

Odds: Titans -9.5