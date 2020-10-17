Texans vs. Titans: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 6

The Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Even though the defending AFC South champions got off the schneid with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 at NRG Stadium, their season is hardly out of danger with a 1-4 record.

The Texans will have to go into Nashville to take on the Titans, who have started out the season 4-0 and are still on the roll that led them all the way to the AFC Championship Game. The shadow winners of the AFC South even had 16 days off, and it couldn’t deter them as they vanquished the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on a Tuesday night. The Titans have met off-field challenges head-on and have not let it affect the on-field product.

Houston will need to limit the giveaways if they are to have a chance against the Titans. The Texans produced two turnovers in their 30-14 win over the Jaguars, but one of the mitigating factors was takeaways. Houston procured a couple of their own to even out the playing field.

Going against the Titans, Houston will need the takeaways just to give themselves extra possessions, as running back Derrick Henry and the Titans’ ball control offense will melt as much clock and take the air out of the football. The Texans will start out on a tilted playing field when they head to Tennessee.

To get ready for the Week 6 action here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and @therealmarklane. Also let our friends at FuboTV help you watch the game.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (Greg Gumbel & Rich Gannon)

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Nissan Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 65 degrees, 9 mph wind

Referee: Alex Kemp

Odds: Titans -3.5