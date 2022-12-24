Texans vs. Titans: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 16

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have been headed in opposite directions the entire season, but now they will cross paths one last time to complete the 2022 series.

The Texans are well on their way to securing the No. 1 overall pick with their 1-12-1 record. What would a win over the Titans hurt given that Houston is a game and a half ahead of the nearest team in the 2023 NFL draft order?

For the Titans, a loss to the Texans would really hurt as they are 7-7 and on a four-game losing streak. Once thought to be as in command on the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars are nipping at the Titans’ heels with a 6-8 record. If the Titans lose the next two games, and Jacksonville wins their next two contests, it sets up Week 18 for a winner-take-all scenario for the division.

A win over Houston completes the series sweep and helps Tennessee avoid any potential showdown with the Jaguars in January.

Houston will get to see Malik Willis again as Ryan Tannehill is out with an ankle injury. The Texans will deploy Davis Mills and their “two quarterback system,” which means Jeff Driskel will also see some action.

The biggest question mark of the contest: can the Texans defense slow down Derrick Henry in any way? The two-time NFL rushing champion has generated 200-plus rushing yards against Houston in his past four games against the Texans.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — Saturday, Dec. 24, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Andrew Catalon & James Lofton]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Forecast: Mostly sunny, 19 degrees, 7 mph wind

Referee: Shawn Smith

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire