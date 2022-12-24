Texans vs. Titans live blog: 7-0 Titans, 1st Q

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans meet for their final encounter of the 2022 season.

Week 16 features a slew of games on Christmas Eve, and the Texans and Titans are no exception. Kickoff was delayed an hour and will now begin at 1:02 p.m. Central Time from Nissan Stadium.

The temperature is 19 degrees, sunny, and a 12 mile-per-hour wind in Nashville. Grounds crews cleared light snow from the field ahead of pregame warmups.

The Texans’ inactives revealed that DE Mario Addison would be out against the Titans.

The Titans are 7-7 and have the Jacksonville Jaguars nipping at their heels with a 7-8 mark. The two meet in Week 18. Tennessee can’t afford to drop a game to Houston, who can actually spare a win because their 1-12-1 record is a game and a half ahead of any other team vying for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

First quarter

13:43 — DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and LB Blake Cashman meet at QB Malik Willis for the sack on third-and-13 from the Tennessee 24 to turn the Titans three-and-out on the game’s opening drive.

12:12 — QB Davis Mills sails it over everyone looking for TE Teagan Quitoriano on third-and-8 from the Houston 28. Three-and-out.

8:58 — Sooner or later you knew RB Derrick Henry was going to explode. The two-time NFL rushing champion galloped for a 48-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 7-0, Titans

