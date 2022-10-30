Texans vs. Titans inactives: G A.J. Cann, DT Maliek Collins out

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of Week 8’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

The Texans already downgraded receiver Nico Collins (groin), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), and guard A.J. Cann (illness) to out against the Titans. Houston made these moves on Saturday.

The Texans also declared receiver Jalen Camp, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, tackle Austin Deculus, and defensive end Demone Harris inactive for Week 8.

Tennessee listed quarterback Ryan Tannehill, defensive back Joshua Kalu, defensive back Ugo Amadi, fullback Tory Carter, guard Jordan Roos, defensive tackle Naquan Jones, and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver as inactive.

