Texans vs. Titans fourth quarter recap: Snap that losing streak, 22-13

Titans 7th drive (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:49) — [continued] QB Ryan Tannehill hit TE Anthony Firkser for a 4-yard gain on third-and-10 from the Texans’ 24-yard line. In the pouring rain, the Titans went for it, and Tannehill’s ensuing pass for Firkser fell incomplete with S Eric Murray tipping it away.

Texans 8th drive (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:34) — The Texans weren’t able to get anything going and had to boot the ball away.

Titans 8th drive (7 plays, 58 yards, 1:56) — The Titans had a big pass play with Tannehill hitting WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for 46 yards to the Houston 25-yard line. However, CB Desmond King picked off Tannehill the very next play.

Texans 9th drive (3 plays, 1 yard, 1:00) — The Texans started the drive at the 1-yard line. It was impossible for Houston to do anything with it. It may be the only time this season a three-and-out was a good thing for the Texans.

Titans 9th drive (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:15) — The Titans get the ball at Houston’s 36-yard line. DT Ross Blacklock managed to sack Tannehill for a 5-yard loss on the first play. The Titans were able to punch it in with Tannehill dumping off to RB Dontrell Hilliard for a 3-yard touchdown. Texans, 19-13

Texans 10th drive (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:32) — The Texans faced a fourth-and-1 and decided to punt, marking it down as a three-and-out.

Titans 10th drive (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:33) — King came up with his second pick of the game, and the third of Tannehill on the afternoon. King setup Houston with great field position at the Titans’ 15-yard line.

Texans 11th drive (4 plays, -4 yards, 0:16) — The Texans needed to put points on the board of some kind. K Ka’imi Fairbairn hit a 37-yard field goal. Texans, 22-13

Titans 11th drive (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:19) — Tannehill can’t wait for Christmas like the rest of society, and is handing out gifts early. CB Terrance Mitchell picked off the Titans’ quarterback to essentially seal the victory.

Texans 12th drive (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:51) — The best three-and-out of the season.

Titans 12th drive (1 play, -4 yards, 0:16) — The Titans take a knee and get out of Nissan Stadium with an 8-3 mark. The Texans improve to 2-8, possibly messing up their draft positioning. However, a win in football is hard to come by, and the locker room will be ecstatic.