Texans vs. Titans first quarter recap: Houston defense comes up big 3-0

Titans 1st drive (8 plays, 38 yards, 3:58) — The Titans were lined up to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Houston 35-yard line. A false start by guard Rodger Saffold compelled the Titans to give up the fourth down attempt and punt it away.

Texans 1st drive (14 plays, 62 yards, 4:08) — Houston takes over at their own 13-yard line. The Texans were dealing as the offense looks like what was lost when QB Tyrod Taylor went down in Cleveland in Week 2. The Texans couldn’t convert a fourth-and-7 from the Tennessee 25-yard line. Taylor was 5-of-6 for 47 yards on the drive. K Ka’imi Fairbairn nailed a 43-yard field goal to give Houston the lead. Texans, 3-0

Titans 2nd drive (9 plays, 62 yards, 4:04) — How about this for the last play to end the first quarter? LB Kamu Grugier-Hill picks off QB Ryan Tannehill and zips down the right sideline for an 82-yard return to the Titans’ 6-yard line. Not a bad way to respond to a third-and-6 from the Texans’ 18-yard line.