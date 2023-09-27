Texans vs. Steelers Wednesday injury report: LT Laremy Tunsil did not participate
The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 4 as they gear up to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.
Tackle Josh Jones (hand), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hand), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were listed as non-participants.
Defensive end Jonathan Greenard (knee), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (foot), right guard Shaq Mason (ankle), and safety Jalen Pitre (chest) were listed as limited.
Receiver Tank Dell (rest), receiver Robert Woods (rest), tackle George Fant (rest), and safety Jimmie Ward (rest) were listed as limited but had no injury concerns.
