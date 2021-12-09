Texans vs. Seahawks Wednesday injury report: 18 Houston players on list

The Houston Texans released their largest injury report for the season after their first practice for Week 14 as they prepare for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Texans had 18 players listed on the injury report.

Among the non-participants in practice were center Justin Britt (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness), tight end Brevin Jordan (hand), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (illness), safety A.J. Moore (hip), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related).

Houston’s players that were limited in practice were running back Rex Burkhead (not injury related), receiver Nico Collins (thigh), receiver Brandin Cooks (not injury related), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), guard-tackle Tytus Howard (ankle), defensive end Jacob Martin (knee), and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring).

The only players that were full participants were running back David Johnson (illness/thigh), linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb), center Justin McCray (concussion), and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (wrist).

