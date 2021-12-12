Texans vs. Seahawks third quarter recap: Seattle extends lead 19-13

Texans vs. Seahawks first quarter recap

Texans vs. Seahawks second quarter recap

Seahawks 5th drive (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:33) — The Texans did their job and stopped the Seahawks offense after they picked up a first down on their first play, a 9-yard run by RB Rashaad Penny. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was injured after the incomplete pass on third-and-10 from the Seahawks’ 29-yard line.

Texans 6th drive (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:56) — The Texans’ offense is coming out as strong and diverse as the first drive of the game. However, the drive stalls at their own 47-yard line. Houston goes with a reverse to WR Phillip Dorsett for no gain. Then, RB Royce Freeman gets dropped for a 3-yard loss. On third-and-13 from the Houston 44, QB Davis Mills has to check down to RB Rex Burkhead for a 2-yard loss.

Seahawks 6th drive (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:59) — The Texans defense didn’t really do as much to stop the Seahawks as it was Seattle shot themselves in the foot with penalties near the end of the drive. K Jason Myers hit a 38-yard field goal to extend the lead to a touchdown. Seahawks, 19-13

Texans 7th drive (8 plays, 29 yards, 2:52) — Houston has a decent drive, but stalls out just outside K Ka’imi Fairbairn’s field goal range. As they line up for a 59-yard field goal, LS Jon Weeks gets ticketed for a false start, which then triggers P Cam Johnston taking the field on fourth down.

Seahawks 7th drive (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:57) — Houston’s defensive front is starting to mount resistance, which means fewer running lanes for Seattle backs. Houston turns Seattle three-and-out.

Texans 8th drive () — Houston’s offense picks up where it left off on the last drive. Freeman picks up 11 yards on two carries to close out the quarter.

Texans injuries — LB Kamu Grugier-Hill