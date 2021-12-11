Texans vs. Seahawks injury report: WR Brandin Cooks questionable

In this article:

The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 14 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Among the non-participants in practice were safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (wrist/hamstring), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related).

Brooks and Watson were declared out.

Among the limited participants were safety A.J. Moore (hip), tight end Brevin Jordan (hand), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), receiver Brandin Cooks (back), and defensive back Jimmy Moreland (foot). All but Jordan were listed as questionable.

Among the full participants were center Justin Britt (knee), guard-tackle Tytus Howard (ankle) defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness), receiver Nico Collins (thigh), running back David Johnson (thigh/illness), linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb), defensive end Jacob Martin (knee), guard Justin McCray (concussion), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (illness), and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (wrist). None of the players were given injury designations.

For the Seahawks, center-guard Kyle Fuller (calf), tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder), safety Jamal Adams (shoulder), and running back Travis Homer (calf/hamstring) were declared out.

Safety Quandre Diggs (calf) was listed as questionable.

