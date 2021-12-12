Texans vs. Seahawks first quarter recap: Seattle takes the lead 10-7

Texans 1st drive (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:58) — The offense was clicking. Houston even picked up a third-and-4. QB Mills looked like he did in the fourth quarter of the Rams game. The Texans. Houston had to burn a timeout on first-and-goal from the 5-yard line, but it didn’t affect things as he found TE Brevin Jordan for a touchdown. Texans, 7-0

Seahawks 1st drive (9 plays, 56 yards, 4:38) — The Seahawks were carving up the Texans’ defense, and QB Russell Wilson even completed a third-and-10 with a deep pass to WR Tyler Lockett. Rookie LB Garret Wallow had a decent stop as he pursued RB Rashaad Penny on a third-and-2 from the Houston 16-yard line. Wallow’s angle forced Penny out of bounds for a 3-yard loss. Seattle settled for a 38-yard Jason Myers field goal. Texans, 7-3

Texans 2nd drive (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:17) — The Texans’ drive picked up one first down, and the Seahawks defense was playing a little more man-to-man. Mills hit Jordan for a third-and-2 right at the line of scrimmage, but he was quickly tackled at the Texans’ 43 for no gain. P Cam Johnston did back up the Seahawks at their own 3-yard line.

Seahawks 2nd drive (7 plays, 97 yards, 3:03) — Seattle’s offense had no trouble moving against Houston’s offense. Wilson was not getting any pressure at all, and was able to find the open spots in the Texans’ defense. Penny scored a 32-yard touchdown for Seattle to take the lead. Seahawks, 10-7

Texans injuries — WR Damion Davis