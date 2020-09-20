Texans vs. Ravens Week 2 inactives: RB Duke Johnson, ILB Peter Kalambayi out

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 2 encounter with the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium.

Running back Duke Johnson was listed as inactive as he was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. Inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi was also inactive as he sustained a hamstring injury on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, tight end Pharaoh Brown, and tackle Charlie Heck were also declared inactive.

For the Ravens, quarterback Trace McSorley, receiver Chris Moore (finger), safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill, guard Ben Bredeson, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike were declared inactive.