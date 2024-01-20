Texans vs. Ravens: Predictions, odds, and how to watch AFC divisional round playoff game

The NFL wild-card games delivered on expectations with thrilling victories, upsets, and challenging record-setting weather conditions. As a result, we now have the divisional-round matchups set. In the AFC, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of the quarterbacks.

Stroud made history as the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game, leading the Texans to a resounding 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Stroud was outstanding, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. However, Stroud's next challenge won't be easy as he faces Baltimore's formidable defense, which led the NFL in sacks with 60 during the regular season.

NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson is set to play his first playoff game since 2020 and is eager to lead the Ravens in their Super Bowl campaign. After sitting out Week 18, Jackson will be well-rested, with 19 days between Week 17 and the divisional rounds, giving him ample time to be in top health for the divisional round to help secure a victory against the Texans.

AFC Divisional Rounds: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens predictions

BetMGM: Ravens will win

Staff writes: "The Ravens are an 8.5-point favorite over the Texans in NFL Playoffs odds for the game."

ESPN: Ravens have a 81% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Baltimore Ravens have a 81.7% chance of beating the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round matchup.

Sporting News: Odds favor Ravens

Caleb Tallman writes: "Going against an elite Baltimore team with a multifaceted rushing attack, the Texans' defense will need their best performance of the season. In the regular season, linebackers Blake Cashman and Christian Harris tallied over 100 tackles a piece. They will have a tough assignment in containing Jackson and the Ravens' stable of running backs. Beyond the required defensive effort, Stroud must continue playing at an MVP level. The Texans have accelerated their rebound behind the play of Stroud but don't have the talent that Baltimore is equipped with. Because of that, they will need Stroud to outplay Jackson to have a chance, which is a challenging task."

AFC Divisional Rounds: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens odds, betting lines

The Baltimore Ravens are favored to defeat the Houston Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Spread: Ravens (-9.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-450); Texans (+350)

Over/under: 45.5

AFC Divisional Rounds: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: TV channel and streaming info

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round Playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m., ET, on ABC. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

AFC Divisional Rounds: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens injury news

Houston Texans:

Baltimore Ravens:

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Kevin Zeitler OG Knee Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Kyle Hamilton SAF Knee Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Malik Harrison LB Groin Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Zay Flowers WR Calf Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Tyus Bowser LB Knee Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Brent Urban DE Head Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Geno Stone SAF Knee Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Andrew Vorhees OG Knee Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston Trayvon Mullen CB Toe Questionable for the Divisional Playoffs vs Houston

