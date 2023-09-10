Texans vs. Ravens inactives: RB Dare Ogunbowale inactive

The Houston Texans released their inactives ahead of their Week 1 encounter with the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

S Jimmie Ward (hip), WR John Metchie (hamstring), and LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) were ruled out Friday afternoon. The Texans declared QB Case Keenum, CB Alex Austin, and RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) as inactive for Week 1.

The Ravens ruled CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) out on Friday afternoon, and TE Mark Andrews (quad) was listed as questionable and ultimately downgraded to out. Baltimore declared QB Tyler Huntley, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB Arthur Maulet, G Ben Cleveland, and G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu as inactive.

