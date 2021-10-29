Texans vs. Rams Thursday injury report: TE Pharaoh Brown limited

The Houston Texan released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Running back Mark Ingram was still on the injury report despite trade talks involving him and the New Orleans Saints. Until the trade is officially processed, he will remain on the team. As such, he was listed as a non-participant due to non-injury related reasons.

Similarly, quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) was a non-participant at practice.

Center Justin Britt (knee), linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb), and center-guard Justin McCray (ankle) were upgraded from non-participants Wednesday to limited on Thursday.

Running back Rex Burkhead (hip) and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (back) were listed as limited, same as the day before.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown was added to the injury report as limited as he works through a thigh issue.

For the Rams, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was added to the report with an illness.

