Texans vs. Rams first quarter recap: Matthew Stafford strikes early, 7-0

Rams 1st drive (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:24) — Los Angeles moved the ball efficiently and converted two third downs. On a third-and-2 from the Texans’ 32-yard line, WR Cooper Kupp was completely unguarded for a 15-yard gain. QB Matthew Stafford mixed it up with passes to four different receivers. Stafford capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown pass to RB Darrell Henderson. Rams, 7-0

Texans 1st drive (6 plays, 35 yards, 4:34) — Houston converted a third-and-1 putting the ball in QB Davis Mills’ hands, who found WR Brandin Cooks. Right on cue, the Texans have false start on a second-and-8 from their own 46-yard line (OT Charlie Heck), and then incur a holding call on second-and-13 (OT Geron Christian). The drive was killed and Houston settled for a punt.

Rams 2nd drive (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:35) — Los Angeles was having another successful drive, going to Houston’s 3-yard line in nine plays. Sean McVay decided to go for it on a fourth-and-1, and the Rams didn’t convert the passing play, turning it over on downs.

Texans 2nd drive () — Houston gave the ball to RB David Johnson to close out the quarter and setup a second-and-6.