Texans vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: DE Jonathan Greenard limited with calf

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 7 as they gear up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time from Allegiant Stadium.

The Texans added defensive end Jonathan Greenard to the injury report with a calf injury that limited him in practice. Tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) was still limited.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), receiver Chris Moore (hip), defensive end Jerry Hughes (knee), and receiver Brandin Cooks (not injury related) were upgraded from non-participants to full participants along with receiver Nico Collins (Achilles/wrist) and tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), both of whom were limited on Wednesday.

For more information on Las Vegas’ injury report, check out the Raiders Wire.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire